BUSINESS TOP: Reliance Industries reports record profit; HCL announces acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services

Riding high on refining and petrochemicals businesses, Reliance Industries reported record annual profits in the last financial year. For the March quarter, its consolidated net profit rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 8,046 crore, against Rs 7,167 crore for the same period a year ago. Operating profit increased 6.4% to Rs 14,164 crore in the three months through March 31.

Reliance Communications shareholders have approved the merger of its wireless business with Aircel with 99.99 per cent majority, to create India’s 4th largest telecommunications company. Shareholders of Aircel had already approved the merger on April 22, convened under the order of the NCLT. The company has already received approval from the SEBI, BSE, NSE and Competition Commission of India for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

Reliance Industries Ltd has reclaimed its status as the country’s most valued firm by market capitalisation after a gap of four years, replacing software services leader Tata Consultancy Services from the top position. Reliance registered the market value of Rs 4.60 lakh crore, compared to Rs 4.59 lakh crore for the TCS. One of the main drivers in recent times was the strong customer response to Jio’s services.

IT industry body Nasscom on Monday came out in defence of its members TCS and Infosys, saying that the 2 accounted for only 7,504 which is nearly 8.8% of the approved H-1B visas in 2014-15.The U.S. had earlier accused top Indian IT firms of “unfairly” cornering the majority of the H-1B work visas by applying more in the lottery system.

In order to strengthen its capability in the area of BPO services and debt servicing, HCL Technologies has announced the acquisition of the US based Urban Fulfillment Services, a provider of mortgage business process & fulfillment services for $30 million. Founded in 2002, Urban Fulfillment has three centres and has more than 350 employees.

First Published | 25 April 2017 11:08 AM