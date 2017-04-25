SNAP SPORTS: Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs; Pakistan posts 407 in first innings versus West Indies

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took 2 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs, including a wicket maiden, as Rising Pune Supergiant beat hosts Mumbai Indians by 3 runs to go 4th in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

West Indies were 93 for 4 in their 2nd innings at stumps on day 4 in the 1st Test vs. Pakistan at Kingston. Misbah ul Haq was left stranded on 99 as Pakistan posted 407 runs in their first innings.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal secured their place in the knockout phase of the 2017 AFC Champions League on Monday with a goalless draw against newly crowned Iranian champions Persepolis.

Local boy and 2004 champion Tommy Robredo was knocked out of the Barcelona Open 2017 with a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Japan’s Yuichi Sugita, who will now face France’s Richard Gasquet in the 2nd round.

McLaren duo Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will receive engine reliability update from Honda after their respective cars faced problems in the Bahrain grand prix on April 16.

First Published | 25 April 2017 11:08 AM