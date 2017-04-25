LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. SNAP SPORTS: Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs; Pakistan posts 407 in first innings versus West Indies

SNAP SPORTS: Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs; Pakistan posts 407 in first innings versus West Indies

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 11:08 AM

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took 2 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs, including a wicket maiden, as Rising Pune Supergiant beat hosts Mumbai Indians by 3 runs to go 4th in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

West Indies were 93 for 4 in their 2nd innings at stumps on day 4 in the 1st Test vs. Pakistan at Kingston. Misbah ul Haq was left stranded on 99 as Pakistan posted 407 runs in their first innings.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal secured their place in the knockout phase of the 2017 AFC Champions League on Monday with a goalless draw against newly crowned Iranian champions Persepolis.

Local boy and 2004 champion Tommy Robredo was knocked out of the Barcelona Open 2017 with a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Japan’s Yuichi Sugita, who will now face France’s Richard Gasquet in the 2nd round.

McLaren duo Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne will receive engine reliability update from Honda after their respective cars faced problems in the Bahrain grand prix on April 16.

First Published | 25 April 2017 11:08 AM
Read News On:

2004 champion

AFC Champions League

Barcelona Open 2017

Iranian champions Persepolis

SNAP SPORTS

Tommy Robredo

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Coal India’s sales outlook remains positive despite muted demand

Entertainment

‘Baahubali 2’ will make filmmakers feel like serial directors: RGV

National

Tamil Nadu: DMK’s Stalin, TR Baalu, others arrested for blocking traffic

Sports

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte disagrees that Hazard should play ‘selfish’ like Messi

More Videos

BUSINESS TOP: Reliance Industries reports record profit; HCL announces acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services

METRO TOP: Iconic Hall of Nations razed despite early warning; Indian Railways launch special double-decker train

Tech and You — Researchers turn water into ‘lemonade’; meet Honda ‘Miimo’, your own robotic lawnmower

Trend India — ‘Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar’ makes us nostalgic

The News Trend — World marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bollywood Wrap — New poster of “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai” out; Will Priyanka Chopra play ‘Kalpana Chawla’ in biopic?

Socially Online — Snapchat struggles over ‘rich people’ comment; Google tests ‘copyless paste’ in Chrome

Hollywood Wrap — ‘Deadpool-2’ to release on June 1, 2018; Dwayne Johnson praises PeeCee

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.