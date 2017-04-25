LIVE TV
  3. WORLD CRIME: FitBit helps police in tracking murderer; Israel teen arrested for threatening to blow up Jewish schools

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 3:06 PM

A man accused of murdering his wife was charged after police downloaded information from her FitBit to track her final moments. The husband had earlier scripted a story that a masked man killed his wife in 2015.

Brazilian police near the border with Paraguay have exchanged gunfire with members of a gang who carried out the robbery of nearly 40million dollars. 3 gang members were killed and 2 injured in the clash.

A 53-year-old woman, who was trying to send a message on Facebook when she killed a pensioner after crashing into her car, has been jailed for 27 months.

A black woman working for Thames Valley Police has complained of gross misconduct when a colleague allegedly left a black toy monkey on her desk to signal whose turn it was to make tea and coffee.

A teenager charged with threatening to blow up Jewish schools and community centres appeared in court in Israel. The 18-year-old allegedly used the internet to make hundreds of fake calls in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

First Published | 25 April 2017 3:06 PM
