CRIME WATCH: Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar released on bail bond;14-year-old murdered over IPL bet

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 3:08 PM

  • Delhi: Police have arrested a 32-year-old alleged activist of union minister Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals welfare group for attacking 3 men transporting buffaloes in south Delhi on Saturday night.

  • Mumbai: The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar was arrested and then released on bail bond of Rs. 10,000 over the sexual harassment case against him. Police are now in the process of filing a chargesheet.

  • Chennai: Police team probing the daring daylight heist onboard a moving Bengaluru-Chennai Mail early on Sunday morning revealed that the robbers were from Uttar Pradesh and had reserved berths in the train.

  • Bengaluru: A court has issued an arrest warrant against rowdy sheeter-turned ex-corporator V Nagaraj who remains missing after an April 14 raid on his home that resulted in Rs. 14 crore in old notes being seized.

  • Kolkata: 2 minor boys were arrested for the murder of their 14-year-old friend following a quarrel over non-payment after losing a Rs. 250 bet on a match of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

First Published | 25 April 2017 3:08 PM
Read News On:

2 minor boys

CEO Arunabh Kumar

IPL bet

Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar

