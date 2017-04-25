LIVE TV
  3. Hollywood — Ben Affleck honoured for autism awareness; star cast of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2’ attends European premiere

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 7:56 PM

Actor-director Ben Affleck has been honoured for his contribution to autism awareness. Affleck, who played Batman in Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman -Dawn of Justice, was presented the first ever AutFest Awareness Award during the first annual AutFest International Film Festival in Orange, California. Affleck incidentally played a forensic accountant on the autism spectrum in the 2016 film ‘The Accountant’.

Entire star cast of the film ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2’, including Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista attended its European premiere in London. The film is a sequel to summer 2014 blockbuster ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’. During the event, Pratt, who plays Star Lord and Russell, who plays Star Lord’s father Ego spoke of how easily they bonded on the sets of the film. Pratt called Russell an awesome dude and someone who he will consider as a friend for life.

Baywatch stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach hosted a special slow motion marathon in Los Angeles to promote the film. The marathon was described as a “grueling 0.3km race that had been run entirely in slow motion”. The event was also attended by some of the stars of the original Baywatch TV show, on which the film is based. Kelly Packard, Donna D’Errico, Erika Eleniak and Jaason Simmons from the Baywatch TV show marked their presence.

Pretty Woman star says that his upcoming film The Dinner is very uncomfortable. Speaking to reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival, Gere acknowledged that sitting through the film is rough. The Dinner is the story of the fierce showdown that erupts between two couples during a fancy meal, as a horrendous act perpetrated by their sons is revealed. Gere further added that the film also shines a light on how we see and treat others.

