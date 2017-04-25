Trend India — Anil Kumble accidently tags Sagarika Ghose while congratulating Zaheer Khan for his engagement

Nawab Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore , Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. Indian cricketers and Bollywood starlets have always made for dream couples.

Not to forget the lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who are probably India’s most happening couple at the moment.

Now, we can safely add another name to this list. Pacer Zaheer Khan, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League, took some time out to announce his engagement to actress Sagarika Ghatge, who played the fiery Preeti Sabarwal in 2007 blockbuster Chak De India.

Soon, well wishers started pouring in messages on social media. However, Zaheer’s ex-teammate and current India coach Anil Kumble and his IPL teammates of Delhi Daredevils accidentally ended up congratulating senior journalist Sagarika Ghose.

Ghose, however, saw the funny side and sent out a tweet that said: “Oops, wrong Sagarika sir, I am a mother to 2 kids.”

The story of this hilarious confusion and Zaheer’s engagement is trending on many social media platforms, especially Google Trends with huge public interest.

First Published | 25 April 2017 7:43 PM