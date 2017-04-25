Kolkata — Heat wave continues; parents protest over rise in school fees at Park Street

The suicide of a Class-VI student of Jodhpur Park Girls’ High School last week has led to the school authorities issuing guidelines to parents on Monday.

The newly set-up clinical establishments commission is set to launch its maiden probe based on a complaint filed by the father of a 4-month-old girl who died at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals last week.

Parents’ protests over a rise in school fees disrupted rush hour traffic on Park Street on Monday and led to a New Town school being shut down temporarily.

The weekend relief was followed by a scorching day in Kolkata on Monday with the humidity touching 91% leading to weather experts warning that the mercury may rise in coming days.

