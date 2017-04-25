Bollywood — SS Rajamoul plans a special gift for Prabhas; Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput pay tribute to DDLJ

Director SS Rajamouli is planning a special gift to actor Prabhas who portrayed the main character in the Baahubali franchise. Prabhas will be bestowed with the armour his character wore in the movie. Ahead of the release of the Baahubali 2 on Friday, SS Rajamouli was all praise for Prabhas who dedicated four years of his life to play the double roles of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the franchise.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday shared a video of himself declaring his DNA test results! The video goes on to show Siddiqui mounting various attires representing people of different religions and holding placards that declare he is 16.66 per cent Hindu, 16.66 per cent Muslim and so on. Finally, he holds up a placard saying that his soul, however, is 100 per cent artist. This video has sparked a debate on artistic freedom and identity.

At an event introducing a special insurance scheme for all stunt artistes working in Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar said: “I am a stuntman first before an actor.” He went on to say that stunt artistes should be recognised for their work at award ceremonies as well. Akshay Kumar started his career by working as a stuntman in the Hindi film industry before getting an opportunity to act.”

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, the stars of the upcoming movie Raabta, have paid tribute to the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in their film. The duo re-enacted the famous railway station scene made immortal by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The re-enactment was Kriti’s idea and was shot on a whim, but it made its way to the final cut, much to Kriti’s surprise!

