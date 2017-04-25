LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bollywood — SS Rajamoul plans a special gift for Prabhas; Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput pay tribute to DDLJ

Bollywood — SS Rajamoul plans a special gift for Prabhas; Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput pay tribute to DDLJ

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 7:47 PM

Director SS Rajamouli is planning a special gift to actor Prabhas who portrayed the main character in the Baahubali franchise. Prabhas will be bestowed with the armour his character wore in the movie. Ahead of the release of the Baahubali 2 on Friday, SS Rajamouli was all praise for Prabhas who dedicated four years of his life to play the double roles of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the franchise.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday shared a video of himself declaring his DNA test results! The video goes on to show Siddiqui mounting various attires representing people of different religions and holding placards that declare he is 16.66 per cent Hindu, 16.66 per cent Muslim and so on. Finally, he holds up a placard saying that his soul, however, is 100 per cent artist. This video has sparked a debate on artistic freedom and identity.

At an event introducing a special insurance scheme for all stunt artistes working in Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar said: “I am a stuntman first before an actor.” He went on to say that stunt artistes should be recognised for their work at award ceremonies as well. Akshay Kumar started his career by working as a stuntman in the Hindi film industry before getting an opportunity to act.”

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, the stars of the upcoming movie Raabta, have paid tribute to the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in their film. The duo re-enacted the famous railway station scene made immortal by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The re-enactment was Kriti’s idea and was shot on a whim, but it made its way to the final cut, much to Kriti’s surprise!

First Published | 25 April 2017 7:46 PM
Read News On:

16.66 per cent

Mahendra Baahubali

stunt artistes

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

5G-enabled industry revenue in India to hit $25.9 bn by 2026: Ericsson

Entertainment

Prabhas reacts to KRK’s tweet, says if filmmakers have chosen Mohanlal, it’s for a reason

National

Pakistan group hacks DU, AMU websites, posts pro-Kashmir freedom messages

Sports

England recall Mark Wood, David Willey to ICC Champions Trophy squad

More Videos

Kolkata — Heat wave continues; parents protest over rise in school fees at Park Street

Trend India — Anil Kumble accidently tags Sagarika Ghose while congratulating Zaheer Khan for his engagement

Hollywood — Ben Affleck honoured for autism awareness; star cast of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2’ attends European premiere

CRIME WATCH: Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar released on bail bond;14-year-old murdered over IPL bet

WORLD CRIME: FitBit helps police in tracking murderer; Israel teen arrested for threatening to blow up Jewish schools

SNAP SPORTS: Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs; Pakistan posts 407 in first innings versus West Indies

BUSINESS TOP: Reliance Industries reports record profit; HCL announces acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services

METRO TOP: Iconic Hall of Nations razed despite early warning; Indian Railways launch special double-decker train

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.