LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Whats Trending — New Malaria vaccine to be tested soon; Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launches new website

Whats Trending — New Malaria vaccine to be tested soon; Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launches new website

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 7:49 PM

Facebook: The World Health Organization has announced that a new malaria vaccine will be tested on a large scale in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi from next year. This story is trending on Facebook.

Twitter:  Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales’ has launched its news website Wikitribune to combat the recent emergence of fake news. This is trending on Twitter.

Instagram: King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan, American singer and writer Chris Brown and MMA champion Conor McGregor trended on Instagram.

YouTube: The ‘flying car’ company Kitty Hawk which is financially backed by Google founder Larry Page, has published the first video of its new, all-electric aircraft prototype, specifically designed to fly over water. This video is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 25 April 2017 7:49 PM
Read News On:

electric aircraft

Google founder Larry Page

King of bollywood Shahrukh Khan

Kitty Hawk

MMA champion Conor McGregor

new malaria vaccine

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

5G-enabled industry revenue in India to hit $25.9 bn by 2026: Ericsson

Entertainment

Prabhas reacts to KRK’s tweet, says if filmmakers have chosen Mohanlal, it’s for a reason

National

Pakistan group hacks DU, AMU websites, posts pro-Kashmir freedom messages

Sports

England recall Mark Wood, David Willey to ICC Champions Trophy squad

More Videos

Bollywood — SS Rajamoul plans a special gift for Prabhas; Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput pay tribute to DDLJ

Kolkata — Heat wave continues; parents protest over rise in school fees at Park Street

Trend India — Anil Kumble accidently tags Sagarika Ghose while congratulating Zaheer Khan for his engagement

Hollywood — Ben Affleck honoured for autism awareness; star cast of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2’ attends European premiere

CRIME WATCH: Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar released on bail bond;14-year-old murdered over IPL bet

WORLD CRIME: FitBit helps police in tracking murderer; Israel teen arrested for threatening to blow up Jewish schools

SNAP SPORTS: Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs; Pakistan posts 407 in first innings versus West Indies

BUSINESS TOP: Reliance Industries reports record profit; HCL announces acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.