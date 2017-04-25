Whats Trending — New Malaria vaccine to be tested soon; Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launches new website

Facebook: The World Health Organization has announced that a new malaria vaccine will be tested on a large scale in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi from next year. This story is trending on Facebook.

Twitter: Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales’ has launched its news website Wikitribune to combat the recent emergence of fake news. This is trending on Twitter.

Instagram: King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan, American singer and writer Chris Brown and MMA champion Conor McGregor trended on Instagram.

YouTube: The ‘flying car’ company Kitty Hawk which is financially backed by Google founder Larry Page, has published the first video of its new, all-electric aircraft prototype, specifically designed to fly over water. This video is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 25 April 2017 7:49 PM