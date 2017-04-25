LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore face spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 April 2017 9:17 PM

Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking for a change in fortune before it’s too late when they take on a spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad under the captaincy of David Warner in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday.

Bangalore has struggled this season and been over dependent on Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. It is time for the rest of the side to step up and deliver for the team that are languishing at the bottom.

Meanwhile, team Hyderabad are on 3rd place and will hope to get two vital points to stay in the mix with Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Warner has led the team well this season too and star-studded bowling line-up will look to trouble Bangalore in the match today.

Earlier on Monday, Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs. In the contest, million dollar man Ben Stokes showed his value and helped Pune in sealing the Maharashtra derby.

First Published | 25 April 2017 9:17 PM
Read News On:

IPL seaon 10

