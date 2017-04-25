Sukma Maoist attack: Saluting bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country

The country is mourning its 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) brave jawan who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

This is when a group of over 300 Naxals ambushed them and in one of the biggest and most dastardly attacks in recent years, massacred them with rocket launchers, grenades and AK-47s.

We salute these bravehearts who made this ultimate sacrifice for the country. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are still battling for their lives and are being treated in hospital and also to the families of those killed in the Sukam Naxal attack.

We pay our special tributes to these brave men and hope that no more precious lives are lost in future.

Is it time for the government to take a fresh look and change its strategy to tackle Naxal violence?

