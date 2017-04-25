Truck carrying Sukma martyrs’ coffins halted for Nitish Kumar’s convoy

In a shocking incident that came to light where a truck which was carrying the mortal remains of the Sukma Naxal attack martyr was halted near Patna Airport to let Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy pass by.

Also the apathy was that only one MLA from the Bihar government turned up to receive the martyr who was killed in an ambush by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in an encounter between Naxals and CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Monday. The encounter took place at around 12.25 pm near Burkapal CRPF camp. A group of about 36 troops, out of the total 99, came under the assault when they were on their way to sanitise and provide protection to a 5.5-kilometre long road construction work.

First Published | 25 April 2017 11:30 PM