Sports Wrap – Pak beats West Indies by 7 wickets; Chelsea routs Southampton 4-2

BCCI’s national selection committee has missed the April 25 deadline for naming the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from June 1-18. All the other seven countries have named their respective squads.

The hopes of the Royal Challengers of making the play-offs in the IPL 10 took a blow on Tuesday as their match with the Sunrisers Hyderabad was washed-out due to persistent rain.

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the first Test on Tuesday after bowling out the hosts for 152 on the final day. The visitors then got the 32 runs they needed to win for the loss of 3 wickets.

Eden Hazard and captain Gary Cahill netted one each while Spaniard Diego Costa scored a brace as Chelsea routed Southampton 4-2 on Tuesday to strengthen their chances for the Premier League title.

Indian goal-keeper Subrata Paul has failed a random dope test by the National Anti-Doping Agency on March conducted on March 18. The custodian tested positive for a banned substance called Terbutaline.

First Published | 26 April 2017 10:47 AM