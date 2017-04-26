LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Watch the Top 5 stories from the World of Business

Watch the Top 5 stories from the World of Business

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 April 2017 11:20 AM

Breaking away from the 5-year planning process, NITI Aayog has prepared a draft with 3-year action agenda and circulated it to the States for comments. In its 3-year draft action agenda, the feral policy think-tank suggested a host of reforms in taxation, agriculture and energy sectors with the objective of accelerating growth and increasing employment opportunities.

TRAI has announced that stakeholders’ comments would be invited for sales of unsold airwaves within a fortnight. The regulator would also seek views on 5G-compliant 3,400-Mhz band. The industry is reeling under intense competitive pressure at the moment and does not seem to be in a hurry for yet another round of spectrum auction. The 700 MHz band failed to attract bids at the auction in 2016 after Trai set the base price at Rs 11,485 crore per MHz.

Predicting of a normal monsoon this season, the Centre has targeted a record foodgrain production during the 2017-18 crop year beginning July. The agriculture ministry has set a production target of 273 million tonnes of grains and pulses during the year, marginally higher than the 272 million tonnes estimated for 2016-17. In 2015-16, India’s foodgrain production stood at 252 million tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first flight from Shimla on Thursday under the government’s subsidy-led UDAN flying scheme with fares starting at about Rs 2,000. The scheme is planned to connect small towns by air. Air India on Tuesday announced that it has opened bookings for the first launch flight from Shimla to Delhi with all inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,036.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reported a 65.6 % jump in profit before depreciation, interest and tax to Rs 366 crore for the quarter ended March 31, against Rs 221 crore in the same period last financial year. The company added its petroleum retail business under its organised retail segment from 2016-17. The revenue of the company for the whole year was Rs 33,765 crore, increasing by 60.2%, as compared to the previous year.

First Published | 26 April 2017 11:20 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

CBI ex-chief Ranjit Sinha booked for influencing coal block probe

Entertainment

What makes Bella Hadid freak out?

National

Ajay Maken takes responsibility for MCD election defeat; to resign as Delhi Congress Chief

Sports

Break The Beard challenge: Virat Kohli nods obediently to Anushka’s ‘You cannot’

More Videos

World Crime – Mayor of French town fined 50,000 euros for insulting Muslims; ex-Flamengo goalkeepr Bruno Fernandez to continue 22-year jail term

Sports Wrap – Pak beats West Indies by 7 wickets; Chelsea routs Southampton 4-2

Truck carrying Sukma martyrs’ coffins halted for Nitish Kumar’s convoy

Sukma Maoist attack: Saluting bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country

IPL 2017: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore face spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru

Whats Trending — New Malaria vaccine to be tested soon; Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launches new website

Bollywood — SS Rajamoul plans a special gift for Prabhas; Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput pay tribute to DDLJ

Kolkata — Heat wave continues; parents protest over rise in school fees at Park Street

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.