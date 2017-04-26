Watch the Top 5 stories from the World of Business

Breaking away from the 5-year planning process, NITI Aayog has prepared a draft with 3-year action agenda and circulated it to the States for comments. In its 3-year draft action agenda, the feral policy think-tank suggested a host of reforms in taxation, agriculture and energy sectors with the objective of accelerating growth and increasing employment opportunities.

TRAI has announced that stakeholders’ comments would be invited for sales of unsold airwaves within a fortnight. The regulator would also seek views on 5G-compliant 3,400-Mhz band. The industry is reeling under intense competitive pressure at the moment and does not seem to be in a hurry for yet another round of spectrum auction. The 700 MHz band failed to attract bids at the auction in 2016 after Trai set the base price at Rs 11,485 crore per MHz.

Predicting of a normal monsoon this season, the Centre has targeted a record foodgrain production during the 2017-18 crop year beginning July. The agriculture ministry has set a production target of 273 million tonnes of grains and pulses during the year, marginally higher than the 272 million tonnes estimated for 2016-17. In 2015-16, India’s foodgrain production stood at 252 million tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first flight from Shimla on Thursday under the government’s subsidy-led UDAN flying scheme with fares starting at about Rs 2,000. The scheme is planned to connect small towns by air. Air India on Tuesday announced that it has opened bookings for the first launch flight from Shimla to Delhi with all inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,036.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reported a 65.6 % jump in profit before depreciation, interest and tax to Rs 366 crore for the quarter ended March 31, against Rs 221 crore in the same period last financial year. The company added its petroleum retail business under its organised retail segment from 2016-17. The revenue of the company for the whole year was Rs 33,765 crore, increasing by 60.2%, as compared to the previous year.

First Published | 26 April 2017 11:20 AM