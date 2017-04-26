World Crime – Mayor of French town fined 50,000 euros for insulting Muslims; ex-Flamengo goalkeepr Bruno Fernandez to continue 22-year jail term

Chris Soules, who starred on the reality TV show ‘The Bachelor’ in 2015, made his 1st appearance in court after being arrested for causing a traffic accident on April 24 that left an elderly man dead.

Ex-Flamengo goalkeepr Bruno Fernandez, who was recently released on a parole, has been ordered by a court to return to jail to continue serving his 22-year-term for his role in the kidnapping and murder of his former girlfriend in 2010.

A Swedish court jailed three men on Tuesday for up to 2 and a half years for the rape of a woman that was broadcast on Facebook Live. The rape took place in the city of Uppsala earlier this year.

Authorities in Paraguay have recovered weapons, bullet proof vests, cash and other items used by suspected Brazilian gangsters in a robbery that killed an officer and injured 3 civilians in a border town.

Robert Menard, mayor of the southern French town of Beziers has been fined 50,000 euros for inciting hatred, after remarking in 2016 that there were too many Muslim children in his local schools.

First Published | 26 April 2017 10:48 AM