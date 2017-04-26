LIVE TV
  3. Kolkata Wrap – Push for stench-free Howrah Station; Kolkata to get 2 more Jet flights from May 1

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 April 2017 3:48 PM

  • The national green tribunal has shot notices to the railways and Bengal pollution control board regarding cleanliness at the Howrah station. Unclear sewerage mars the gateway to Kolkata currently.

  • The Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion will embark on a learning and development programme for start-ups across the country with the launch of a vernacular portal which will bring all stakeholders on the same platform.

  • Cirrus Aircraft which is the largest manufacturer of single engine planes is planning to sell its planes in the east. It has taken on board a Kolkata-based company to assemble its planes here.

  • Jet Airways is all set to introduce two new flights in Kolkata form may 1. The Lucknow-Kolkata flight, the first on its sector, and another Kolkata-Mumbai flight will take its total daily departures to 28.

  • A 64-year-old former government employee died in a city hospital on Tuesday due to shock. The pensioner was robbed of Rs 78,000 following an ATM fraud incident.

First Published | 26 April 2017 3:48 PM
