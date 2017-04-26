LIVE TV
Chennai Wrap – DMK’s MK Stalin calls bandh a ‘complete success’; VK Sasikala banners removed from party HQ

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 April 2017 4:16 PM

  • Most of the shops in Chennai remained closed on Tuesday in support for the drought-hit farmers, as the DMK called the Bandh a success.

  • The banners with images of AIADMK Amma faction general secretary VK Sasikala were removed from the party headquarters. The presiding chairman of the OPS faction, E Madhusudanan said that the banners should be immediately removed to “uphold the sanctity” of the headquarters.

  • Giving a major push to the affordable housing segment, the Tamil Nadu government has accorded higher Floor Space Index ranging from 15-50% for apartment projects catering to the economically weaker sections.

  • Women constables from Armed Police have been deployed at the City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery for providing security and to help the visitors.

  • A two-year child was reunited with her mother at Central Prison recently, with the help of efforts by jail authorities. The child was left alone at home after both parents were jailed over a murder case.

First Published | 26 April 2017 4:16 PM
AIADMK Amma

AIADMK headquarters

Central Prison

City Police Commissioner

E Madhusudanan

Floor Space Index

