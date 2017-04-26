In Your World – Another terror attack in Pakistan; 14 killed, 13 injured; US prez Trump promises US-Mexico ‘wall’ by 2020
26 April 2017
- A remote-controlled bomb ripped through a mini bus in Kontara village in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt on Tuesday. At least 14 persons, including four women and two children, were killed in the attack claimed by Tehrik-e-Taliban’s splinter group Jamaatul Ahrar. The explosion injured another 13 persons, who will be shifted to Peshwar. Security forces are in search of the attackers.
- Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on Tuesday against suspected Kurdish rebel positions in northeastern Syria. The attack killed at least 18 US-allied Syrian Kurdish troops. Syrian Kurdish forces said the strikes hit a media centre, a local radio station, a communication headquarters and some military posts, killing an undetermined number of fighters in Karachok, Hassakeh province.
- The race for the French President’s office got more intense as the top two candidates Centrist Emanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen traded barbs on Tuesday. Macron accused Le Pen of spreading hatred amongst the people, whereas Le Pen called the 39-year-old Macron a “Candidate of Oligarchy”. The duo emerged the top two leaders in Sunday’s Round 1 to face-off in the May 7 final run-off.
- US President Donald Trump has promised the construction of a wall at the country’s border with Mexico will be complete by the end of his term in 2020. However, Trump is not sure whether he would push for a government shutdown by stressing on money for the project to be including the ‘must-pass spending bill.’ He said that construction of the wall, which will put an end to human trafficking, will begin soon.
- In a surprising move, the Chinese government has banned dozens of Muslim names for new-born babies in Xinjiang province. Islam, Quran, Mecca, Jihad, Imam and Saddam are a few of the names that have been banned. The children with such names will not be allowed admission in any school. The move is being seen as one of China’s many steps to curb the threat of terrorism in Xinjiang.
