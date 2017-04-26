LIVE TV
Bengaluru Wrap – ‘Namma canteens’ to open from Aug 15; WB woman gang-raped in moving car

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 April 2017 4:16 PM

  • The Karnataka government is planning to road tunnels to ease gridlocks at 4 critical junctions at the advice of a team of Bulgarian experts, In order to ease traffic chaos on Bengaluru’s congested roads.

  • Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the Namma Canteens will open in all 198 wards of the BBMP this Independence Day. This was decided at a special meet chaired by the chief minister himself.

  • Residents near the unfinished Hennur Road flyover have questioned Bengaluru development minister KJ George in whose constituency it falls. The flyover was proposed in 2005 and has been under construction since 2009.

  • Pro-Kannada activists have demanded that the Kempegowda metro station be renamed to Nandaprabhu Kempegowda after the 16th century founder of Bengaluru. If not, they have threatened to launch series of protests.

  • A 27-year-old woman who came to Bengaluru 6 months ago has alleged that she was gang-raped by 4 men in a moving car on March 26. She is currently in Bengal and police are requesting her to return to help in investigations.

First Published | 26 April 2017 4:16 PM
