Socially Online – Google’s improved support for languages; most eligible ‘bachelor’ last male northern white Rhino joins Tinder
26 April 2017
- Google on Tuesday announced that the company is launching improved support for 9 Indian languages. Last month, it introduced support for machine-learning based translation for Hindi.
- On Tuesday, a Kenya-based Conservancy and dating app Tinder announced a joint campaign to raise awareness about the last male northern white rhino named Sudan. If viewers swipe right on Sudan they will be sent a link to donate to the campaign.
- The photo-editing app, FaceApp, has apologized for its racist algorithm for a filter called Hotness that lightens the user’s skin tone. The filter has now been named “spark”.
- Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala on Tuesday launched an application to provide soil nutrient information and fertiliser recommendation for coffee plantation owners.
- The government announced on Tuesday that it resolved 99.99% of complaints received through twitter sewa last year. 27,988 telecom and 27,000 postal complaints had been handled successfully.
