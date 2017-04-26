LIVE TV
  3. Socially Online – Google’s improved support for languages; most eligible ‘bachelor’ last male northern white Rhino joins Tinder

Socially Online – Google’s improved support for languages; most eligible ‘bachelor’ last male northern white Rhino joins Tinder

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 April 2017 6:19 PM

  • Google on Tuesday announced that the company is launching improved support for 9 Indian languages. Last month, it introduced support for machine-learning based translation for Hindi.

  • On Tuesday, a Kenya-based Conservancy and dating app Tinder announced a joint campaign to raise awareness about the last male northern white rhino named Sudan. If viewers swipe right on Sudan they will be sent a link to donate to the campaign.

  • The photo-editing app, FaceApp, has apologized for its racist algorithm for a filter called Hotness that lightens the user’s skin tone. The filter has now been named “spark”.

  • Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala on Tuesday launched an application to provide soil nutrient information and fertiliser recommendation for coffee plantation owners.

  • The government announced on Tuesday that it resolved 99.99% of complaints received through twitter sewa last year. 27,988 telecom and 27,000 postal complaints had been handled successfully.

First Published | 26 April 2017 6:19 PM
