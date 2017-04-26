LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Kolkata aim for the top as Gambhir’s men take on Rising Pune Supergiant

26 April 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

KKR, who thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs in their last game at Eden Gardens, made two changes to the line-up: Darren Bravo playing in place of rested Nathan Coulter-Nile and Piyush Chawla taking the place of out-of-form vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Steve Smith-led Pune will be looking to maintain their winning run when they face a star-studded Kolkata in match 30 of the Indian Premier League Season 10.
Pune have registered 3 successive victories and will look to draw level with Gautam Gambhir’s side.

Million dollar man Ben Stokes proved his worth in the last match and team Pune will be hoping for consistency from the Englishman.
The likes of Steve Smith and MS Dhoni will be expected of some fireworks.

On the other hand, Kolkata will be eying top spot, above Mumbai, in the points table.
With their pacers in top form, Kolkata would be eager for another disciplined performance and get the better of Pune.

First Published | 26 April 2017 9:01 PM
Piyush Chawla

Suryakumar Yadav

