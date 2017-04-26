LIVE TV
BJP sweeps Delhi MCD polls, AAP blames EVMs

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 April 2017 10:09 PM

It may be a local election. But it has generated massive ripples in the corridors of power and could hugely impact the political dynamics at the national level. The BJP’s winning streak continues with the party trouncing the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the crucial Delhi civic body elections. The party says, it’s Modi magic at work again, the massive win perhaps reinforcing how the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut is unstoppable at the moment. In the end it was a contest for who would be the poor number.

 That consolation prize went to the Aam Aadmi Party in a city that was its bastion till until now, a far cry from the fledgling party’s stupendous win of 2015. A stunned and humiliated AAP decided to blame the Electronic Voting Machines and said, ”It’s not a Modi wave But an EVM wave.” “Sore losers,” retorted the BJP.

The question now is, is this the beginning of the unravelling of the Aam Aadmi Party? Does Arvind Kejriwal face the biggest existential crisis of his political career? And should this latest BJP win coming close on the heels of its astounding UP victory now seriously worry all opposition parties in the run up to 2019?

First Published | 26 April 2017 9:56 PM
