Sports Wrap – KKR beat RPS by 7 wkts; Arsenal beat Leicester City 1-0; & more

Robin Uthappa piled up 87 off 47 balls to hand the Kolkata Knight Riders a seven-wicket win over the Rising Pune Supergiants and propel the side to the top of the table.

BCCI may consider a Champions Trophy pullout in retaliation to a 1-9 verdict in the ICC revamped financial model and a 2-8 vote against it for the governance structure.

Arsenal edged Leicester City 1-0 in the dying minutes at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday as Alexis Sanchez hit the crossbar, giving the Gunners a vital win in the English Premier League.

Lionel Messi hit the net twice as Spanish champions FC Barcelona thumped Osasuna 7-1. Meanwhile, Real Madrid registered an emphatic 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna as James Rodriguez hit a brace for them.

Russian Maria Sharapova made a victorious return from her 15-month doping ban on Wednesday beating Italy’s Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Porche Tennis GP in Stuttgart.

First Published | 27 April 2017 2:03 PM