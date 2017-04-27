Watch the Top stories from the World of Business

SEBI has announced commodity market reform of permitting exchanges to launch options contracts. This move is considered to deepen the domestic commodity market and provide farmers and other participants a new hedging tool, in a more cost-effective manner. Sebi also announced a single-licence regime, allowing stockbrokers to deal in commodities and vice versa.

The United States unveiled a list of goals for tax overhaul on Wednesday. It slashes the federal income-tax rate to 15% for corporations, small businesses and partnerships of all sizes. It also imposes a one-time tax on about $2.6 trillion in earnings that U.S companies have parked overseas. The plan would end the taxation of corporations’ offshore income by moving to a territorial system.

The International Energy Agency has said that global oil supply could lag demand after 2020 unless new investments are approved soon. It said that global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016 as companies cut spending and the number of conventional oil projects sanctioned fell to the lowest in more than 70 years. IEA further added that Oil discoveries fell to 2.4 billion barrels in 2016.

UK, based Swinton Insurance is planning to close another 84 branches and cut as many as 900 jobs because the vast majority of its customers prefer to buy insurance online or over the phone. Swinton has announced the second wave of closure in just over a year. Swinton started selling insurance door-to-door 60 years ago in 1957 and has 2 million customers.

Officials of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and World Bank representatives deliberated its concerns over the methodology used for ranking countries in terms of ease of doing business. India has time and again raised its concerns over the methodology used by the World Bank to rank the country in terms of ease of doing business. India’s ranking improved by just a notch to 130 in 2017.

