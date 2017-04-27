LIVE TV
  3. Bollywood Wrap — ‘Baahubali 2’ breaks Dangal’s record; Richa Chadda says she wants to be a smart producer

Bollywood Wrap — ‘Baahubali 2’ breaks Dangal’s record; Richa Chadda says she wants to be a smart producer

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 April 2017 6:29 PM

  • According to a popular online ticket booking site, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, sold over 1 million tickets online within 24 hours. The site also claims that Bahubali 2 has broken the advance booking record previously held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The SS Rajamouli film Bahubali 2: The Conclusion is set to hit theatres on Friday. The fans are waiting eagerly to know ‘why Katappa killed Bahubali’.

  • The makers of Half-Girlfriend have released another song titled Tu Thodi Der. The video captures the blossoming love between the two actors. The song shows the confident and reserved Shraddha eventually falling for the charm of the innocent Arjun. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Farhan Saeed. The song is composed by Farhan Saeed and the lyrics have been written by Kumaar.

  • Bollywood actress Richa Chadda said that she wants to be a smart producer by making films, which will not only benefit cinema but also prove profitable for her and financers. The actress is producing Punjabi short film ‘Khoon Ali Chithi’. Speaking at the screening of the film, the Masaan actress said that she finds real cinema more entertaining as compared to commercial cinema. The actress is set to hit big screen with her upcoming projects ‘Fukrey 2″, ‘Aur Devdas’ and ‘Love Sonia’.

  • Kangna Ranaut is set to make her writing debut with Hansal Mehta’s upcoming comedy drama “Simran”. The actress, who has done a screenplay writing course in New York, has reportedly penned some scenes for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’. But, this will be the first time she will be officially listed in the credits as co-writer with Hansal’s regular script-writer Apurva Asrani. Mehta said that when he approached the actress for the film she loved the character so much that she decided to co-write with Apurva.

First Published | 27 April 2017 6:29 PM
