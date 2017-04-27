Hollywood Wrap — Madonna disapproves of biopic ‘Blonde Ambition’’; A ‘Star Wars’ movie in 2020?
27 April 2017
- Disney announced that Star Wars episode 9, the end of the current Skywalker trilogy, will hit theatres in May 2019. Although it did not make any hints at a continuation of the series, fans are betting on a Star wars spinoff in 2020. Confirming the speculation, CEO Bob Iger said that Lucasfilm, which Disney bought in 2012, is already planning the next decade and a half of the Star Wars series.
- Actress Emma Watson has said that she is the worst liar. The Beauty and Beast star said that she could not even fib her way into clubs when she was just about to turn 18. When asked whether she would say that acting is like telling her lie, she replied there was no worse way to describe her profession. Emma said acting is all about telling the truth in imaginary circumstances.
- Madonna is unhappy over Universal’s development of the biopic “Blonde Ambition.” Universal studios won an auction on Monday for Elyse Hollander’s blonde ambition screenplay about Madonna’s first album. The celebrity singer made her disapproval public in an Instagram post where she said that only she can tell her story. She said: Nobody knows what I know and what I‘ve seen.
- Actor Johnny Depp has accused his ex-managers for the financial storm he is weathering currently. He said that the management group’s committed fraud and negligence, leading the actor to fall into 40 million dollars in debt. His former managers however pointed to Depp’s lavish lifestyle for his financial downfall. They alleged Depp’s monthly expenses often exceeded 2 million dollars, which he knew he simply could not afford.
27 April 2017
