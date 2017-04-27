Socially Online — Social media platforms banned in J&K; Instagram reaches 700 million users
27 April 2017
- The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a ban on social media platforms for one month in order to prevent “anti-national” and “anti-social elements” from spreading “inflammatory messages”.
- Facebook has designed several custom effects for India. It helps to create and share photos and videos with which users can greet friends with a ‘Namaste’ as well as capture geo-specific experiences in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other places.
- WhatsApp is working on solutions to enable businesses in India to use its platform to connect with consumers throughout the year. It is testing the system in banks and a few airlines companies.
- Instagram announced that the social media platform has more than 700 million users. In December 2016, the company reached 600 million users, meaning that 100 million people joined Instagram in less than five months.
- Google has switched on servers as a part of Google Global Cache that locally stores popular content, like viral videos, for quick access in Cuba. By this move the search giant has become the first foreign internet giant live on the island.
27 April 2017
