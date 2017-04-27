LIVE TV
  Trend India — Racism is too frequently on our tongues these days; two new cases of xenophobic hatred have come to light

Trend India — Racism is too frequently on our tongues these days; two new cases of xenophobic hatred have come to light

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 April 2017 7:48 PM

Imagine, then the scores of other cases that probably never draw attention

Two airlines — Emirates and Jet Airways – have come in the line of fire for ill-behaved staff.

The producer of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ accused Emirates of rude and racist behaviour with the cast while they were travelling to Hyderabad from Dubai after promoting the film.

Shobhu Yarlagadda tweeted : Flying to Hyderabad on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude and service!

In a similar case, cricketer Harbhajan Singh called out an expat Jet Airways pilot for racism and physical abuse as well. He was witness to an incident where the pilot called Harbhajan’s fellow passenger a ‘bloody Indian’ and asked him to “get out of the flight”

He also accused the pilot of assaulting a lady and abusing a physically challenged man.

Jet airways de-rostered the pilot with immediate effect and launched an investigation.

Emirates, however, is yet to act.

But, on an individual level, the uncomfortable question we must all answer is this: When will we learn to overcome our prejudices?
This story is trending on Facebook.

First Published | 27 April 2017 7:48 PM
