  Whats Trending —Top trends from top social platforms

Whats Trending —Top trends from top social platforms

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 April 2017 7:48 PM

  • FACEBOOK: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play the role of Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal in her next film, which will be a biopic based on the life of the player. This news is trending on Facebook.

  • TWITTER: Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has been banned for 18 months over betting offences by England’s Football Association on Wednesday. This story is trending on Twitter.

  • INSTAGRAM: Maria Sharapova celebrates her winning comeback at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Indian comedian Vir Das making his debut performance at epic ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’ and Bruno Mars, who is all set to start his 24kMagicWorldTour in Vegas trended on Instagram.

  • YOUTUBE: The official trailer of Call of Duty: WWII, which is the next game in the series has been released online and is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 27 April 2017 7:48 PM
biopic

Call of Duty: WWII

England's Football Association

Joey Barton

Late Night with Conan O'Brien

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

