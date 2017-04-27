LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Tech and You — Spotify may be working on a mysterious device; Scientists discover artificial photosynthesis

Tech and You — Spotify may be working on a mysterious device; Scientists discover artificial photosynthesis

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 April 2017 7:48 PM

  • Tesla has lost its top safety rating from Consumer Reports, which said the electric car-maker failed to install an emergency braking feature that it promised to owners as standard equipment. The magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles sold in the US, said the Tesla Model S sedan is falling to third place behind the Lexus LS and BMW 7 Series.

  • Spotify is reportedly planning to create its own music hardware device. A job listing on the company’s website is looking for a senior product manager in hardware to develop “a category-defining product similar to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo and Snap Spectacles”. The exact nature of the device is still a mystery, but it may allow Spotify to propose its music streaming service in an intuitive manner.

  • A government oil company in the UAE has opened the first solar-powered gas station in Dubai. The Emirates National Oil Company said that the service station is covered with solar panels that can generate up to 120 kilowatt hours. It is about 30 % more energy than the station needs, so the excess power is directed back into the city’s electric grid.

  • In a major breakthrough, which could be a boon in the fight against global warming, scientists have found a way to artificially recreate photosynthesis. Researchers from the University of Central Florida have used a synthetic material to turn greenhouse gas into clean air while producing energy at the same time-in a very similar energy-producing, process used by plants.

  • Apple is gearing up to educate the masses. Apple Stores around the world will be hosting free classes, where everyone can learn new skills. Numerous teaching sessions will be held in May in all its 495 stores, ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art and design and more. Titled “Today at Apple”, the teaching sessions will be led by highly-trained team members, world-class artists, photographers, and musicians.

First Published | 27 April 2017 7:48 PM
Read News On:

Amazon echo

Apple Stores

BMW 7 Series

Consumer Reports

electric car-maker

Emirates National Oil Company

Lexus LS

Pebble Watch

photosynthesis

Snap Spectacles

Spotify

Tesla Model S sedan

University of Central Florida

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Under ICC’s revamped financial model, BCCI to receive USD 293 million

Entertainment

Don’t like sensationalising stories into sexuality: Priyanka Chopra

National

Swear that you will work honestly and not betray the party: Kejriwal tells AAP councillors

Sports

LIVE— IPL 2017, RCB vs GL: Gujarat Lions’ captain Suresh Raina wins the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first

More Videos

Whats Trending —Top trends from top social platforms

Trend India — Racism is too frequently on our tongues these days; two new cases of xenophobic hatred have come to light

Socially Online — Social media platforms banned in J&K; Instagram reaches 700 million users

Bollywood Wrap — ‘Baahubali 2’ breaks Dangal’s record; Richa Chadda says she wants to be a smart producer

Hollywood Wrap — Madonna disapproves of biopic ‘Blonde Ambition’’; A ‘Star Wars’ movie in 2020?

Watch the Top stories from the World of Business

Sports Wrap – KKR beat RPS by 7 wkts; Arsenal beat Leicester City 1-0; & more

BJP sweeps Delhi MCD polls, AAP blames EVMs

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.