Tech and You — Spotify may be working on a mysterious device; Scientists discover artificial photosynthesis
By NewsX Bureau
Updated:
27 April 2017
7:48 PM
- Tesla has lost its top safety rating from Consumer Reports, which said the electric car-maker failed to install an emergency braking feature that it promised to owners as standard equipment. The magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles sold in the US, said the Tesla Model S sedan is falling to third place behind the Lexus LS and BMW 7 Series.
- Spotify is reportedly planning to create its own music hardware device. A job listing on the company’s website is looking for a senior product manager in hardware to develop “a category-defining product similar to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo and Snap Spectacles”. The exact nature of the device is still a mystery, but it may allow Spotify to propose its music streaming service in an intuitive manner.
- A government oil company in the UAE has opened the first solar-powered gas station in Dubai. The Emirates National Oil Company said that the service station is covered with solar panels that can generate up to 120 kilowatt hours. It is about 30 % more energy than the station needs, so the excess power is directed back into the city’s electric grid.
- In a major breakthrough, which could be a boon in the fight against global warming, scientists have found a way to artificially recreate photosynthesis. Researchers from the University of Central Florida have used a synthetic material to turn greenhouse gas into clean air while producing energy at the same time-in a very similar energy-producing, process used by plants.
- Apple is gearing up to educate the masses. Apple Stores around the world will be hosting free classes, where everyone can learn new skills. Numerous teaching sessions will be held in May in all its 495 stores, ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art and design and more. Titled “Today at Apple”, the teaching sessions will be led by highly-trained team members, world-class artists, photographers, and musicians.
27 April 2017
7:48 PM
