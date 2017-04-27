IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore to take on Gujarat Lions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

The hosts made two changes with Travis Head and Aniket Choudhary replacing England pacer Tymal Mills, who has a niggle and all-rounder Stuart Binny.

Gujarat, on the other hand, made three changes with James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan and Ankit Soni replacing Akshdeep Nath, Dwayne Smith and Shubham Agarwal.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders was on a roll and won by 7 wickets from Rising Pune Supergiant.

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stitched a run partnership to surge past Pune’s 182 runs.

Gautam Gambhir was awarded the orange cap after another half century as the skipper continued to lead the side from the front. But the man of the moment was Robin Uthappa, whose 87 off 47 deliveries was a demonstration of crisp and clean batting.

Kolkata’s bench strength and team balance is at its peak and the sides have climbed to the summit of the table. Kolkata is eying a top 2 finish for the play-offs and Gambhir’s side looks on course for the same.

First Published | 27 April 2017 9:06 PM