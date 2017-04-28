Watch TOP stories from the World of Sports

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 28 April 2017 12:11 PM

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hopes of making the IPL play-offs dimmed on Thursday, when the Gujarat Lions routed them by seven wickets.

The Indian Cricket team reportedly has not been paid their match-fees for the last six months. The tiff between the Committee of Administrators and BCCI office bearers and the board’s ongoing tussle with the ICC over revenue sharing are being seen as the reason behind the non-payment.

Young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal at the Asian Grand Prix Athletics meet with an 83.32 metre throw and thus qualified for the World Athletics Championships to be held in London later this year.

The Manchester derby ended in a stalemate on Thursday as both sides failed to find the net in the regulations time. Meanwhile, Marouane Fellaini was handed a red card for a head-butt to City’s Sergio Aguero.

World No. 1 Britain’s Andy Murray entered the Barcelona Open quarter-finals by beating Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-4.

First Published | 28 April 2017 12:11 PM
