Watch what’s making news in the World of Crime

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 28 April 2017 12:11 PM

Protesters stormed into Macedonia’s parliament on Thursday after an ethnic Albanian was elected as speaker. A brawl broke out injuring at least 10 people, including the Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev.

At least 11 people were found in a tiny dark room hidden behind a bookcase in a Philippine police station during a raid by the Commission on Human Rights.

A man arrested by armed police near the Houses of Parliament on suspicion of terrorism offences is being questioned by detectives. The 27-year-old was detained on Thursday afternoon as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Elizabeth Hart-Browne, who was accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, has been cleared of his murder after telling jurors that she feared he would kill her.

49 people have been charged as part of a massive drug bust in Syracuse. There were more than 368 counts levied against the suspects, from violent crimes like conspiracy to commit murder, to serious drug possession charges.

