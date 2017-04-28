Business Wrap – PM launches UDAN scheme; Flipkart continues to lead over rival Amazon & more

The first regional connectivity flight on the Delhi-Shimla route, launched under centre’s ambitious UDAN scheme, has ssen good response with most of the seats at subsidised fare booked for the next one month. The tickets of the flight are being sold at a discounted price of Rs 2,036, inclusive of all taxes. The airline has deployed a 42-seater plane for the flight that would operate 5 days a week.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,709 crore for the 4th quarter of 2016-17, up by 15.8% over that of 4th quarter last fiscal. Overall, the company posted net profit of Rs 7,511 crore, up by 36.6% from Rs 5,497.2 crore in the previous fiscal. Also, the company sold 4.14 lakh vehicles in 4th quarter of the current financial year.

In order to improve the standard of food being provided to passengers in trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will start fast food units in Nagpur division of Central Railway. These units will be set up at Ajni, Ballarshah, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Chandrapur and Sevagram railway stations on 150 square feet of land that will be provided by Central Railway.

India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart continues to hold a 25-30% lead over rival Amazon in terms of the gross merchandise value sold on its platform. Flipkart raked in sales of between Rs 3,200 crore to Rs. 3,300 crore, out of which its individual contribution was Rs. 2,800 crore. Rest of the group companies like Myntra, Jabong etc. contributed Rs. 450 crore.

Alibaba-backed Paytm has said that it will invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years to ramp up its banking and financial services business. It claims to have already pumped in over Rs 3,200 crore in the last two years for its operations. In a statement, Paytm founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company hopes to get the final approval for its payments bank operations soon, so that it can roll out services.

