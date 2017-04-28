IPL 2017: Rattled Kings XI Punjab hope for a turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Well let’s talk about match number 33 which is to be played at the Punjab cricket association stadium in Mohali where Glenn Maxwell-led team Kings XI Punjab will face David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Team Hyderabad are currently at number 3 on the IPL points table and so far doing well in the tournament. The team has won 4 matches in this season.

On the other side, Punjab are not doing well this season and need to win today’s match to keep themselves at a decent position on the IPL table.

Purple -cap holder bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke to NewsX before the match and expressed happiness over his current form. A lot in the match will depend upon Bhuvi’s bowling as he will be expected to restrict Hyderabad batsmen from going for the big strokes.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat Lions dominated with both bat and ball to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Aaron Finch and Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina played a crucial role in the victory with 92-run stand. This was RCB’s sixth defeat of the season.

First Published | 28 April 2017 8:54 PM