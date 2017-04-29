Metro Top 10 — Delhi to follow UP’s footsteps; MNS warns real estate developers not to discriminate

Delhi: Taking inspiration from UP CM Adityanath, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has announced that Delhi will not observe holidays on the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

Bengaluru: Officials who visited Bellandur Lake to supervise its clean up were shocked to observe that the working was moving slowly due to the availability of just 3 earth movers.

Mumbai: In its latest threat, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has warned real estate developers not to discriminate against non-vegetarians and start selling flats to them.

Bengaluru: With 260 stalls and 1,000 farmers, the three-day ‘National Trade Fair- Organics and Millets started on Friday.

Chennai: In a bid to curb noise pollution, Chennai airport is ridding itself of boarding announcements in its domestic terminal from May 1, after taking inputs from the passengers.

Delhi: Delhi Police inducted 974 constables on Friday, out of which 433 are from the north east, after a passing out parade at which union minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest.

Kolkata: The death toll in Wednesday’s Hooghly jetty collapse rose to 13 after 7 more bodies were found, with 7 others still missing.

Delhi: Over 250 CISF personnel who will be deployed at Delhi Metro’s Heritage Line are currently learning American and British accents so as to assist tourists better.

Mumbai: Mumbai University’s teacher association has moved the Bombay High Court against the university’s move of leaking the contact details of exam moderators as part of its new online assessment system.

Hyderabad: Sudden change in weather, pleasant breeze and spontaneous rain at various locations of Hyderabad brought short-lived but much needed cheer to residents.

First Published | 29 April 2017 12:45 PM