Business Wrap — Jaitley assures GST won’t cause significant difference; air travel to be completely digital soon

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said rates under the new goods and services tax regime will not be “significantly different” from existing levels, suggesting there will be minimal disruption when it is rolled out on July 1. The GST committee is in the final stages of fixing tariffs for different commodities. The finance minister said that “The formula under which it is being done has also been explained and therefore nobody is going to be taken by surprise.”

The minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha has announced that the government is making the whole process of air travel digital. Passengers might soon be using just their mobile phone and Aadhaar for air travel minus all the paper work, with the government looking to roll out a digital system for airport entry and subsequent journey requirements. Under the proposed ‘digi yatra’ initiative, the civil aviation ministry is looking to make “boarding pass and security interactions” digital.

Shops in Zaveri Bazaar, one of India’s oldest gold markets, were filled to capacity on Friday as people flocked to buy gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold and property. Although shop owners expected demonetisation to dull purchases this time but jewellery federations and builders report that the turnout was good in both the sectors.

A strong partnership between India and China, which are currently responsible for half of the global growth, is important for the world, the IMF has said. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said that “Global cooperation and pursuing the right policies can help achieve strong, sustained, balanced, and inclusive growth. His message comes at the time of escalating tensions between China and India over territory issues.

The RBI has said banks cannot refuse to accept faded notes or those with scribbles. The central bank said such banknotes had to be treated as “soiled notes” and dealt with according to the RBI’s “clean note policy”. The circular to banks was sent by the RBI after it received complaints that many branches were not accepting banknotes, specifically of 500 and 2,000 denominations, that were faded or written on as it was rumoured on social media that such notes were not acceptable.

First Published | 29 April 2017 10:41 AM