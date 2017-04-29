Chennai — Two kilometre tunnel on the brink of completion; advocate arrested for raping a minor

Chennai Metro Rail has said that it will complete tunneling in the 2-kilometre stretch between Washermenpet and Korukkupet and will thus connect a part of north Chennai with the rest of the city through underground tunnels.

With an aim to curb rising levels of noise pollution, Chennai Airport will ban from May 1, boarding announcements at domestic terminal. The move was taken after consulting passengers.

Southern Railways is building a 14 kilometre wall along a vulnerable section in Chennai’s southern suburbs with an aim to prevent recurring deaths and injuries on railway tracks on certain stretches on the outskirts of the city

In an effort to give the disabled access to public transport, Greater Chennai Corporation has built ramps and handrails for wheelchair users at 870 bus shelters in the city.

Police have arrested a 50-year-old advocate on charges of marrying a 17-year-old minor girl and raping and impregnating her.

First Published | 29 April 2017 10:14 AM