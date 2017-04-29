Sports — KKR beats DD with Gambhir’s unbeaten 71; Sunrisers emerge as victor over Punjab

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 29 April 2017 10:14 AM

Skipper Gautam Gambhir scored an unbeaten 71 off 52 balls while Robin Uthappa scored 59 of 33 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets in an IPL 10 match at Eden Gardens.

Skipper David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson all scored quick-fire fifties as Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Kings XI Punjab by 26 runs at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Remo Freuler capitalized on a rare error from Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to salvage a hard-fought 2-2 draw for Atalanta in a dramatic encounter with the Serie A league leaders.

Championship leader and 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time of the day in practice, ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, while title rival Lewis Hamilton was 4th.

German wildcard Laura Siegemund qualified for the Stuttgart Open final after she knocked out 2nd seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6, 5-7, 6-3.

