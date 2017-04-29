Kolkata — Death toll in Hooghly jetty collapse now at 13; six-week breather for Babul Supriyo

The Calcutta high court on Friday gave a 6-week breather to Union minister Babul Supriyo who has been named in a police chargesheet for allegedly making disparaging remarks against TMC MLA Mohua Maitra.

In a major embarrassment for Kolkata Police, Ruman Khan, one of the prime accused in 2012 Park Street gang rape case was found using smart phones inside the jail.

The death toll in Wednesday’s Hooghly jetty collapse rose to 13 after 7 more bodies were found. 7 others are still missing.

The family of a patient, who died at Institute of Neurosciences has lodged a complaint of medical negligence against the facility. They now plan to move to the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission.

Sweltering heat in Kolkata failed to dampen fans’ spirits as they turned up to cheer Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Daredevils on Friday. The home team repaid the fans’ faith with a 7-wicket win.

First Published | 29 April 2017 1:21 PM