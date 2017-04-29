LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Struggling Gujarat Lions takes on mighty Mumbai Indians

IPL 2017: Struggling Gujarat Lions takes on mighty Mumbai Indians

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 29 April 2017 11:44 PM

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 extravaganza continues and we are going to discuss about match 35 between Gujarat and Mumbai and also on the match result of today’s ongoing match between Pune and Bangalore.

We will also be discussing about Gambhir’s special gesture where he donated all his earnings of IPL to the family members of Sukma martyrs.

We will also do an analysis on how the current points table looks like.

NewsX brings you the cricket carnival as we discuss, analyse and bring everything from the world of IPL.

We are joined in the studio by former India cricket team coach Anshuman Gaekwad.

Saba Karim joins us live from Mumbai and Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma also joins us from the studio.

First Published | 29 April 2017 11:44 PM
Read News On:

Anshuman Gaekwad

Saba Karim

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Global retail giant Walmart to open 50 new stores in India soon

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez to decide look for hosting Justin Bieber in India next week

National

EVM means ‘Every Vote for Modi’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sports

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel takes pole position for Russian Grand Prix

More Videos

Kolkata — Death toll in Hooghly jetty collapse now at 13; six-week breather for Babul Supriyo

Metro Top 10 — Delhi to follow UP’s footsteps; MNS warns real estate developers not to discriminate

Business Wrap — Jaitley assures GST won’t cause significant difference; air travel to be completely digital soon

Chennai — Two kilometre tunnel on the brink of completion; advocate arrested for raping a minor

Sports — KKR beats DD with Gambhir’s unbeaten 71; Sunrisers emerge as victor over Punjab

IPL 2017: Rattled Kings XI Punjab hope for a turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Business Wrap – PM launches UDAN scheme; Flipkart continues to lead over rival Amazon & more

Watch what’s making news in the World of Crime

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.