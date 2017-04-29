IPL 2017: Struggling Gujarat Lions takes on mighty Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 extravaganza continues and we are going to discuss about match 35 between Gujarat and Mumbai and also on the match result of today’s ongoing match between Pune and Bangalore.

We will also be discussing about Gambhir’s special gesture where he donated all his earnings of IPL to the family members of Sukma martyrs.

We will also do an analysis on how the current points table looks like.

NewsX brings you the cricket carnival as we discuss, analyse and bring everything from the world of IPL.

We are joined in the studio by former India cricket team coach Anshuman Gaekwad.

Saba Karim joins us live from Mumbai and Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma also joins us from the studio.

First Published | 29 April 2017 11:44 PM