  Sports Wrap – RPS beat RCB by 61 runs; Maria Sharapova defeated, goes down 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; & more

Sports Wrap – RPS beat RCB by 61 runs; Maria Sharapova defeated, goes down 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 April 2017 12:25 PM

Royal Challenger Bangalore crashed to another big defeat as the Rising Pune Supergiants beat them by 61 runs. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians continued their winning spree by beating Gujarat Lions in a super over.

Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh gave India a 2-0 lead but Great Britain equalised to hold India 2-2 in their opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey in Ipoh on Saturday.

FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez found the net twice, while Evan Rekitic scored one to send his side atop the La Liga table as the Catalans thrashed hosts Espanyol 3-0.

World No. 1 Britain’s Andy Murray crashed out of the Barcelona Open losing 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Spain’s Rafael Nadal advanced to the final with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine Horacio Zeballos.

Maria Sharapova’s at last tasted defeat on her return from a doping ban, when Kristina Mladenovic of France beat her 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final of the WTA Stauttgart Open final on Saturday.

First Published | 30 April 2017 12:25 PM
Royal Challenger Bangalore

RPS beat RCB

