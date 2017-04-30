Watch all the Top stories from the World of Business

Speaking at an Enforcement Day event in the national capital, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said close to 9 lakh registered companies were not filing annual returns with the government. He further added that 3 lakh unregistered companies not filing returns were also identified. He also said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had already sent notices to all these unregistered companies.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, said that bidding for the 2nd round of the regional connectivity scheme or UDAN is likely to conclude within the next 2-3 months. He added that for the 2nd round of bidding, the government will invite all interested airline operators as well as cities and states interested in having enhanced air connectivity.

Owing to the cut in price of Indian crude oil basket, domestic fuel prices are likely to come down by Rs 2. A decision regarding the same may be taken up by the Oil marketing companies on Sunday. The price of Indian Basket decreased to Rs 3201.83 per barrel on 27th April as compared to Rs 3511.07 per barrel on 14th April. The price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 per litre in sync with firming international rates on April 15.

Alphabet Inc. has given Google CEO Sundar Pichai a massive pay package for the year 2016. As per a regulatory filing, Pichai received $199.7 million in compensation for 2016 that marked the 3rd straight year, in which he received a 9-figure pay. The said compensation consisted mainly of 2, 73, 328 Class C shares that vest quarterly through 2019 if he remains on the job.

Global retail giant Walmart will set up 50 new stores across India, including 10 in Telangana, over the next 3 to 4 years, a top company official said on Saturday. It will invest $10 to $12 million in each store, which would create direct and indirect employment for 2,000 people. Of the 10 stores to be established in Telangana, 4 would be in Hyderabad that already has 1 out of 28 shops that Walmart currently operates in India.

First Published | 30 April 2017 1:11 PM