Watch Top stories making news in the World of Crime

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 April 2017 12:26 PM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a passenger was found stabbed to death on a bus in central London.

A prosecutor in Houston, Texas dismissed a murder charge against an Ohio man for a 1979 slaying in a city and state. The suspect had claimed that he had never set foot at the crime spot until his extradition there last summer.

Winslow police said that they have arrested four suspects with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, who helped track down suspected burglars accused of a crime spree in Winslow.

The Mobile Police said that they have arrested the man wanted for a residential burglary near downtown Mobile. The suspect is currently being held at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond.

An Uber driver, who was accused of raping a female passenger in Orange County last month, was formally charged. He was accused of picking the woman up in his Toyota Sienna and committing a sexual assault.

First Published | 30 April 2017 12:26 PM
