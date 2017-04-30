LIVE TV
  3. What’s Trending — Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collects over Rs 100 crore on opening day; Tony Bellew & Deontay Wilder get into heated argument

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 April 2017 5:49 PM

Facebook: SS Rajamouli’s magnum composition Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office from across the country on the opening day. This story is trending on Facebook.

Twitter:Tyson Fury was quick to challenge Anthony Joshua following his phenomenal victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua knocked out his opponent in the 11th round adding the WBA belt to his IBF strap. This story is trending on Twitter.

Instagram: Real  Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo shared an image with teammates in the dressing room after defeating Valencia 2-1 in La Liga.

Comedian Bharti Singh posted a click of her dance act from a dance reality show

 Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor shared an image of sipping a coffee, trended on Instagram.

Youtube: Tony Bellew & Deontay Wilder confront each other & trade heated words at weigh-in. This video is trending on YouTube.

 

First Published | 30 April 2017 5:47 PM
Deontay

Tony Bellew

Tyson Fury

