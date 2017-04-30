Tech & You — MIT scientists design new robotic system; Acer announces new high-end gaming laptop

Windsurf legend Don Montague has created ‘Jetfoiler’, an electric surfboard that flies over water. This surfboard does not rely on the waves. The surfboard uses hydrofoil, which can lift up the board out of the water when surfer leans back. It also uses an electric motor to propel itself. This surfboard can go up to 27 mph. Jetfoiler is controlled with a hand remote.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a new robotic system. It can 3D- print the basic structure of an entire building. The system consists of a tracked vehicle that carries a large, industrial robotic arm, which has a smaller, precision-motion robotic arm at its end. This highly convenient arm can then be used to direct any construction nozzle.

Acer has announced its new high-end gaming laptop, the Predator Triton 700. The laptop measures in at just 18.9 mm thick and weighs around 2.6 kilograms. The Acer Predator Triton 700 comes with a 15.6” FHD display and is based on Intel’s Core i5-7300HQ. The laptop is equipped with 16 GB of DDR4-2400, up to two 512 GB SSDs, Rivet Networks Killer DoubleShot Pro network solution, thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

A Kolkata-based Institute of Engineering and Management has designed a contraption that prevents undesired access to women passengers. The device has two aspects. One part, a steel mesh, separates the driver’s chamber from the passenger. The other part comprises two safety latches in the two passenger doors that are welded to the body of the car. The contraption is priced at less than Rs 1,000.

John Macfee has revealed that he is working on smartphone he calls a “truly private smartphone.” the secure Android smartphone would be priced at $1,100. The smartphone was reportedly built in partnership with a cybersecurity firm called MGT. The device will feature physical switches, ones that will give owners the freedom to physically disconnect the battery, antennas for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and geolocation. These switches would also let users disconnect the camera and the microphone.

