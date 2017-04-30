Socially Online — Vodafone partners with SaveLIFE Foundation; Google’s travel app ‘Trips’ gets new features

Google has announced the availability of the Google Assistant SDK, which will enable the developers build the Assistant into their projects.

With Apple focusing more on video content, its original TV series is set to arrive soon on Apple Music. The company is reportedly planning to revamp Apple Music to a more video-centric interface with the launch if iOS 11, and also host as many as 10 original shows by the end of 2017.

Vodafone has partnered with Save life Foundation to launch the Road Safe mobile application for Android users in India. The app brings a lot of features focused on safety and help during driving and related emergencies.

Google’s travel app, ‘Trips’ has been updated with some new features. The app can now automatically pull in train and bus tickets sent to your Gmail address & will show them in the reservations section of the app.

Google maps has received a new update that shows a new home screen that loads faster and features new shortcuts for faster navigation.

