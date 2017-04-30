Chennai — Chennai traffic police invites public suggestions to make city bottleneck free; Chennai airport’s domestic terminal to become ‘silent’ soon

The Chennai Traffic Police have invited suggestions from the public to make the city free of bottlenecks. They have been holding discussions with government agencies and traders to prevent bottlenecks.

Chennai airport’s domestic terminal will become a “silent airport” from May 1. No boarding announcements will be made. The boarding announcements will continue at the international terminal though.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team finished its probe in Chennai in the case of attempt to bribe Election Commission officials and returned to Delhi along with AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Several children in Chromepet stood outside the park in AGS Colony, hoping the authorities would throw open the gates of the park, which has been closed for more than a month.

The Madras High Court has ordered the CBSE to allow 38 students from rural area to write NEET examination after collecting fees from them. The students failed to complete formalities by April 5.

First Published | 30 April 2017 5:51 PM