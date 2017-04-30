Hollywood — Brad Pitt plans to go under knife; Jennifer Garner pregnant with estranged husband Ben Affleck’s twins

There is a twist in the tale of Tom Hardy turning into a real-life hero and nabbing a bike thief in London. A 35-year-old woman insists that she was the one, who actually nabbed the suspect. The woman, who is an engineer by profession, says that she chased the boy and hauled him back to the scene. She further said that she was not seeking plaudits, but would like The Dark Knight Rises actor to admit it wasn’t him, who nabbed the thief.

Brad Pitt is said to be consulting plastic surgeons because he believes the stress from his divorce from Angelina Jolie has damaged his looks. He is reportedly contemplating going under the knife for a so-called post-split nip-tuck because he’s upset about certain sagging body parts. Fans across the world were in deep shock when a recent photo of Pitt outside a studio in Hollywood surfaced online, looking frail and weak.

Jennifer Garner is reportedly pregnant with estranged husband Ben Affleck’s twins, despite filing for divorce earlier this month. The couple, who initially separated in June, 2015, is already parents to 3 children-daughters Violet Anne and Sera Rose and son Samuel Garner. Jennifer started dating Affleck after befriending him on the sets of the film Pearl Harbour in 2001 and Daredevil in 2003. The couple got married on June 29, 2005.

Christian Bale has said that he hopes that his next film the historical drama The Promise — makes more and more people learn about American genocide. He admitted that even he was not aware of the American genocide, when he first read the screenplay in 2014. He said that he initially thought that the film was about the Yazidis trapped on the mountains in Iraq with IS surrounding them. The film is a love triangle that also stars Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon.

