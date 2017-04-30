LIVE TV
  3. Bollywood — Shahid Kapoor uploads an adorable video with daughter Misha; Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Vinod Khanna

Bollywood — Shahid Kapoor uploads an adorable video with daughter Misha; Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Vinod Khanna

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 April 2017 5:56 PM

On the occasion of the World Dance Day, Shahid Kapoor uploaded a video on Instagram of him dancing with his daughter Misha. The father-daugher duo are seen having a great time in the video. After initially keeping his daughter away from the eyes of the media, the Haidar star has been dropping a sneak peek into Misha’s growing personality every now and then. Just few days back, he had also shared pictures of his pool date with Misha.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who starred with Vinod Khanna in several films, has penned an emotional tribute to the late superstar. Writing in his personal blog, Big B took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the day they first met to working together in Reshma Aur Shera. Big B called his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star a big star, who was always most humble with selfless concern for others. Vinod Khanna died on Thursday after prolonged illness.

If reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan is all set to portray Langda Tyagi, the infamous and foul-mouthed character from the film Omkara. Langda Tyagi is considered as one of the best roles of Saif’s career and won him critical acclaim from all over. Director Vishal Bharadwaj is said to be working on an Omkara spin-off that will focus completely on Saif’s character. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

The shooting for actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been wrapped up. The Vicky Donor actor took to Twitter and posted photos from the last day of the shoot and called the shooting for the film a potent experience. This will be the second time that Bhumi and Ayushmann will be seen working together. The 2 were previously seen in the National-Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

First Published | 30 April 2017 5:51 PM
Read News On:

amar akbar anthony

Langda Tyagi

Reshma Aur Shera

World Dance Day

